Kidnapped boy recovered from Azad Kashmir

OKARA: District police Thursday recovered a 16-year-old kidnapped boy from Azad Kashmir. Ziafat Ali of village 40/4L was abducted from his village the other day. DSP Sadr Circle Chaudhry Ziaul Haq and SHO Shahbore Nawab Dogar traced the boy using modern technology and recovered him from Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, and arrested accused Khalid.