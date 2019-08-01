‘Arrangements completed to cope with flood situation in Punjab’

JHANG: Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood Thursday said he would inspect Trimun Barrage and encroachments on pond areas of the barrage in the light of the complaints of villagers about slow discharge of water.

Addressing a media briefing at the DC office, the minister said the Punjab government authorities were monitoring the water level in the River Chenab and all arrangements for expected medium and the high flood situation had been completed besides establishment of initial relief camps in flooded areas of district Jhang.

Advisor to the Punjab CM on Livestock, Faisal Hayat Jaboana, DC Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister said on special directions of the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, sufficient funds have been approved for financial assistance, rehabilitation, food for victims and their cattle and other needs. He said during a flooded situation in case of death Rs 800,000 and for serious injury leads to disability Rs 300,000 would be provided by the government as compensation to victims.