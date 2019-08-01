1.7m jobs needed every year in country: Usman Dar

Islamabad: As Pakistan needs 1.7 million jobs every year for youths, the government plans to create such employment opportunities through public-private partnership under the Kamyab Jawan Programme to empower youths, said Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday.

He was speaking during the inaugural session of the two-day workshop on ‘National Workshop on Incubator Management’ at the National University of Modern Languages here as the chief guest. NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, deans, directors, resource persons and participants from various universities attended the event.

The workshop was jointly organized by Business Incubation Centre of NUML (BICON), Higher Education Commission and Idea-Gist. Usman Dar said the government was striving to engage youth in various projects like Kamyab Jawan and Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES).

He said Rs100 billion allocated for youth loan programme in which unemployed youth will be given interest-free loan to start their own businesses. "Pakistan needs 1.7million jobs every year to cater youth and in Kamyab Jawan programme government through the public-private partnership will create such opportunities to empower our youth," he said.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar welcomed the honourable chief guest and briefed him about the University. He highlighting the significance of the workshop said the event was designed to highlight the best practices to develop a culture of entrepreneurship at the regional and national level by enhancing the governance of incubation centres through policies and procedures within the current incubation ecosystem of Pakistan.

The rector said the workshop was attended by 80 representatives of 38 universities from across the country and hopefully all bright minds suggested how to foster the entrepreneurial culture in Pakistan.