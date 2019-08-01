Rain emergency declared in Multan

MULTAN: The Multan Development Authority Thursday imposed an emergency in Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in the wake of heavy rains and summoned its field staff and cancelled vacations of employees.

The MDA authorities directed all staff members, officials and technical staff posted at sewerage and disposal station divisions for resuming their respective duties at earliest.

The Wasa has also executed operation in the city for the disposal o rainwater particularly in low-lying areas. The citizen had lodged complaints flowing of rainwater in thickly populous residential areas including Chungi No 9, Kirri Jamanadan, Disposal Station, MDA Road, Kutchery Road, LMQ Road, Bosan Road, Gulgasht, Doulat Gate, Kalima Chowk, Old Bahawalpur Road, Chowk Rashidabad, Abdali Road and other areas. After receiving complaints, Wasa Managing Director Rao Qasim visited the affected areas and removed rainwater from the areas.

Talking to reporters, Rao said the areas across Chungi No 9 received 22-millimeter rains, Samijabad disposal station 18 mm rain, Kiri Jamandan 17 mm and old Shujabad Road 15 mm rains. The rainwater covered roads and low-lying areas and the Wasa field staff launched rainwater discharge operation and cleared the areas from rainwater. According to Met office, rain spell would continue for 3 days.