When visitors were sure of Sanjrani’s defeat

ISLAMABAD: The task is done. Sadiq Sanjrani was an unknown commodity before election as the Senate chairman despite the support of a few senators just 16 months ago. But on Thursday (Aug 1, 2019), he emerged as the most- talked-about strong politician when he miraculously, some however say mysteriously, survived the 'no-trust motion' by the strong opposition.

Sanjrani probably would have accepted his fate when 64 senators stood up in favour of the resolution on the floor of the House minutes before the voting took place in the Senate. Even hundreds of visitors sitting in gallery and many more watching the live proceedings of the Upper House of Parliament on their television screens were convinced that Sanjrani is history. But such are the uncertainties of the Pakistani politics where instant miracles happen. Sadiq Sanjrani literally snatched the victory from jaws of defeat. He survived. The miracles worked out. Thanks to the 14 unknown opposition senators who betrayed their parties failing the opposition move to overthrow the Senate chairman. The opposition's mission exposed rifts among its ranks. The government stole the show miraculously ‘by hook or by crook’, all the visitors were whispering in the galleries. They were wondering what happened in the Senate, as witnessed by this correspondent.

During the course of proceedings, a peaceful voting process was observed. Presiding officers called senators by names who cast their votes and returned to their seats again. The procedure was completed in the cozy and beautifully-designed Senate Hall. As the counting finished, sure of their success, a sudden thumping of desks started on the opposition benches. At the same time, the senators from treasury benches also celebrated their victory by echoing slogans of 'Sanjrani Zindabad' in the House. As both sides were celebrating, Senator Saif, who was presiding the House, announced that the no-confidence motion was rejected after the opposition failed to bring the required number of senators. The announcement stunned everyone, hundreds of visitors in the gallery including journalists, diplomats, politicians and lawyers were left perplexed. A few senior journalists sitting in the press gallery were saying that ‘with Sanjrani's survival the first project of Naya Pakistan has been crowned with success today.’

"God was merciful to me. I'm here with the same old feelings," Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani told this correspondent. "It had to happen, what happened today [Thursday]," he added confidently. A senator from PML-N, who talked to this correspondent at the Senate, was of the firm belief that a couple of his colleagues betrayed the party leadership. "We must expose such souls [senators] who voted against Mir Hasil Bizenjo," he said seeking anonymity. A Pakistan People’s Party senator claimed that "horse-trading bought the loyalties of a few senators to get the desired result in Senate today [Thursday], otherwise Sanjrani's fate was sealed."

The senators from treasury benches looked happy and were celebrating their victory in the parliament. "Sanjrani's victory gives a strong message that the opposition is divided and weak and their narrative is even not bought by their own senators," said a PTI senator.

Unfazed by the defeat, a senator from JUI-F seeking anonymity. claimed "we would chalk a fresh strategy, come up with some new plan and would conquer. Come what may we would again bring another no-confidence motion soon," he said. After all, it is big victory for Balochistan again today and we all would continue to work in Senate of Pakistan, said a senator from Balochistan who voted against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday. But his party was part of the ruling party. Almost all the opposition parties’ top leaders were ashen faced due to the shock victory. They, however pledged to strategise anew piling stronger opposition pressure on the government in coming months for the greater cause.