WORLD JUNIOR SQUASH: Haris off to flying start

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s main hope Haris Qasim made a winning start in the World Junior Individual Squash Championship in progress at Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).
Haris, who enjoyed a bye in the first round, beat Juan Jose Torres of Colombia 11-3, 11-2, 11-1. Also reaching the third round were Noor Zaman and Farhan Hashmi.
Noor Zaman beat Maier David of Liechtenstein 8-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-5 and 12-10.
Egypt’s Elsirty Mostafa defeated Hamza Sharif of Pakistan 11-6, 12-10, 11-8. Mohammad Farhan Hashmi beat Sareen Arnaav of India 6-11, 11-13, 11-9, 11-4, 11-6 and Veer Chotrani of India beat Pakistan’s Naveed Rehman 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.
Santry Dana (USA) saved his blushes by coming from two games down against talented 14-year-old Pakistani Mohammad Hamza Khan before winning 6-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-2.
