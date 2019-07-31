close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
AFP
August 1, 2019

WBC suspends boxer Whyte

Sports

AFP
August 1, 2019

LONDON: British boxer Dillian Whyte’s status as interim world heavyweight champion and mandatory challenger to Deontay Wilder has been provisionally suspended by the WBC following an “adverse” drugs finding.

The 31-year-old Jamaica-born boxer returned the positive test three days before his fight against Colombian Oscar Rivas at London’s O2 Arena on July 20 but was cleared to fight after attending an independent panel hearing. Whyte, who beat Rivas on points, served a doping suspension between 2012 and 2014 for a previous offence.

