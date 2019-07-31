WBC suspends boxer Whyte

LONDON: British boxer Dillian Whyte’s status as interim world heavyweight champion and mandatory challenger to Deontay Wilder has been provisionally suspended by the WBC following an “adverse” drugs finding.

The 31-year-old Jamaica-born boxer returned the positive test three days before his fight against Colombian Oscar Rivas at London’s O2 Arena on July 20 but was cleared to fight after attending an independent panel hearing. Whyte, who beat Rivas on points, served a doping suspension between 2012 and 2014 for a previous offence.