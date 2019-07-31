Dispute over Rs5,000 claims 2 lives in Swabi

SWABI: Two members of a family were killed and another injured over a monetary issue at Kangary area of Maneri Payanpetty.

Azaz Khan had a dispute with his cousins Fazal andShahzad over Rs5000, which led to an exchange of fire. Shahzad, Rahim and their uncle, Mukamil Shah sustained bullet injuriesand were taken to a hospital where Shahzad died while Mukamil and Rahim were referred to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, due to their serious condition.

The former also succumbed to his injuries.The injured Rahim got registered an FIR against Azaz and Wajid Ali.