Thu Aug 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

Delegation of student societies to visit Karachi

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

Islamabad : A 14-member delegation comprising of student societies office bearers and representatives from six leading universities of the Punjab and Sindh would pay one-week exploratory visit to Karachi from August 1 to 6.

The delegation will be consisted of students from Islamia University, Bahwalpur, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, the Punjab University, Lahore, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan, University of Education, Lahore and Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur. The main purpose of the visit is to provide a platform to the university students for knowledge, experience & expertise sharing aimed at strengthening campus based student societies.

