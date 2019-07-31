NAB approves inquiries against Khursheed Shah, Mehtab Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorised nine inquiries against various politicians and officials, including Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Sardar Mehtab Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and four investigations against various departments and ordered closing some of inquiries owing to lack of evidence.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the NAB’s Executive Board presided by its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, which also accorded approval for filing a corruption reference against Syed Ikramullah Shah, former Executive Engineer, Operations, Tesco, Fata Circle, Peshawar, for allegedly causing Rs 49.07 million loss to national exchequer by granting illegal power connections to various steel mills by misusing his authority, said a press release.

The board accorded approval for conducting inquiries against Khursheed Shah; Mehtab Abbasi, former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP); Khalid Sherdil, former secretary industries, Punjab; Muhammad Iqbal Khan, forest official, Mingora, Swat; officers and officials of Auqaf Department, KP; management of Education Department Quetta; officers and officials of Provincial Highway Development Division, Khairpur; Munawwar Nazir Abbasi, former chief executive officer, Sukkur Electric Power Construction Company; officials of Public Health Division Punjab and Punjab Highway Department.

The NAB board also authorised four investigations against the management of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), officials of Privatisation Commission, Trust Investment Bank, officials and officers of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Galiyat Development Authority, KP.

The NAB approved closure of inquiries against Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gillani, former federal minister and President Anjuman Islamia and others, Iftikhar Gillani MNA, Akbar Shah Rasheedi, chief engineer, Foreign Aid Works and Service Department and others.

On the occasion, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Iqbal vowed to take white-collar crimes to logical conclusion, saying the bureau was utilising all available resources to punish the corrupt elements, and proclaimed offenders.