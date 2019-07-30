Bilawal hosts dinner for opposition senators

ISLAMABAD: The combined opposition in the Senate has shown its strength of the senators for a no-trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at a dinner hosted by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the honour of the senators of the opposition in the Senate.

The dinner attended by opposition leader in the National Assembly and President PML-N Shahbaz Sharif, Chief of JUI (F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Deputy Chairman senate Salim Mandviwalla Opposition’s candidate for the Chairman Senate Mir Hasil Bizanjo, Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Khursheed Shah, Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar, Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Convener of Opposition’s Rehbar Committee Akram Durrani, parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman, Parliamentary leader of the PML-N in the Senate Senator Mushahidullah besides other senators of the opposition parties and also by the MNAs of the opposition.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said all the conspiracy of the government will not succeed as the opposition senators were united to foil all the conspiracies. “The Opposition united to achieve its objective and all the opposition have consensus to bring a new chairman that holds the confidence of the majority of the House,” he said.