Morocco Embassy marks 20th anniversary of accession of throne

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The ongoing tug of war between government and opposition on several fronts and some more fronts are opening. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani facing no-trust move and opposition is confident to remove him on Thursday despite desperate efforts by invisible forces to save him.

The federal capital is buzzing with the speculations catering number of subjects were on the top in discussion among the guests attending reception hosted by Ambassador of Morocco Muhammad Karmoune to commemorate 20th anniversary of the accession to the throne of King Muhammad VI Tuesday evening.

The diplomats and guest kept on asking about the plans of political campaigner Maulana Fazlur Rehman to storm the federal capital for dislodging the incumbent government. They were keen to have response of ultimatum given by Maulana Fazl to government to step down in August, otherwise he would undertake freedom march towards the federal capital within nine weeks.

The guests had consensus that the government wouldn’t quit on the demand of Maulana Fazlur Rehman who has yet to solicit support from the major opposition colleagues like the PML-N and PPP for his gigantic move.

Fazlur Rehman is fully capable of organising huge gathering. The government doesn’t have skill to contain him. Some guest expressed fear that the government could nab JUI-F chief under some pretext but it could seal the fate of the government sooner than expected. The guests wanted to make their assessment about the outcome of efforts of Maulana Fazl.

Three senators namely Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, Ms. Sitara Ayaz and Talah Mahmoud Khan, belonging to the opposition who were among the movers to dislodge Sadiq Sanjrani were quite confident to achieve their purpose. The senators were of the opinion that the government shouldn’t contest the move and instead impress upon Sadiq Sanjrani to step down. The government shouldn’t wait for balloting and avoid an embarrassing situation.

They recalled that its majority that has right to have its chairman. The opposition constitute majority and if government sticks to its position that means it doesn’t believe in democratic norms and trying to convert Senate into a stable through “Horse-Trading.”

Chairman Parliament’s Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam who enjoys the status of a federal minister was the chief guest on the occasion. In his address Syed Fakhar Imam said that since 1999, Morocco has known a remarkable evolution in many fields. Over the years, the Kingdom has strengthened, accelerated, and broadened democratic reforms and has made significant efforts in order to set up a modern basic infrastructure by facilitating the local, regional and international exchanges, and ensuring fluidity, comfort and safety as well as goods mobility.

He reminded that Morocco enjoyed the fastest per capita growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region over 2000-2017 and had the fourth-largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in Africa in 2017. He referred founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who pleaded for establishing close ties with the Muslim world. Syed Fakhar Imam spoke of close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Morocco.

Ambassador Muhammad Karmoune is well respected senior envoy posted in Islamabad and he enjoys warm relationship with different stalwarts belonging to different segments of the society. He represents the country that is viewed a pioneer of the OIC. The organisation was founded in Moroccan capital Rabat.