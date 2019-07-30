Chairman Uzbek security services calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chairman of the State Security Services (SSS) of Uzbekistan Lieutenant General Azizov Abdusalom Abdumavlonovich on Tuesday called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between both countries and overall regional security situation came under discussion.

Both sides agreed to further optimise military to military ties particularly in training and counter terrorism domain. The chairman of the Uzbek State Security Services expressed his appreciation for the Pakistan Army’s professionalism and efforts towards regional stability.