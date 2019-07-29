close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
July 30, 2019

Sunny Deol rescues woman sold as slave Ag Agencies

Top Story

 
July 30, 2019

CHANDIGARH: Actor-politician Sunny Deol has rescued a 45-year-old woman who was sold as a slave in Kuwait.

The woman, Veena Bedi, was reportedly sold to a Pakistani man by a travel agent who had conned her into believing that he would help her land a housekeeping job for a salary of Rs30,000 a month.

Sunny, Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab, personally intervened after coming to know of the incident. He promptly contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and, following a swift operation, Bedi was brought back home on Friday.

Sunny was helped in his effort by two NGOs — one of which is in Kuwait.

Sunny’s father, veteran actor Dharmendra, took to Twitter to commend the “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” star.

“Naukri samajh ke farz nibhana, Sunny bete (Treat your job as your responsibility, son). God bless you,” Dharmendra wrote on his official Twitter handle, @aapkadharam.

Dharmendra also shared a snapshot of a newspaper report in his tweet.

