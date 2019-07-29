close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
AFP
July 30, 2019

Evra quits soccer to focus on coaching

Sports

AFP
July 30, 2019

ROME: Former France and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has called time on his playing career, according to the Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“My career as a player is officially over,” the 38-year-old told the paper. Evra made his name with Nice and Monaco before Alex Ferguson signed him for Manchester United in 2006. He would go on to make almost 300 appearances for the club, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions Leage.

