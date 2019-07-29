At least 19 dead in Peru mountain road accident

LIMA: At least 19 people died and eight more were injured in a bus crash on a mountain road in Peru, police said on Monday. The crash happened in Canta province, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Lima at 8:30 pm (0130 GMT) on Sunday night, as travelers returned to the capital following a national holiday. The fatalities were 11 women and eight men, police colonel Jorge Castillo told the Andina press agency. No foreigners were among the victims. “The bus went off the road and crashed into the mountainside,” said Castillo, adding that the injured were taken to hospital. Police investigations suggest another vehicle was involved, Castillo told RPP radio station, adding that “there´s a lot of fog at this time of night.” Canta is a popular destination for both domestic and foreign tourists throughout the year. That can cause problems on narrow roads in the area due to heavy traffic. Fatal road accidents are frequent in Peru due to speeding, poor road surfaces, a lack of signage and minimal oversight by authorities. More than 2,700 people died in road accidents in 2017, according to the latest police figures.