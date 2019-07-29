PM, COAS discuss overall security situation

aISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Monday. During the meeting, the overall security situation of the country was discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.