Tue Jul 30, 2019
July 30, 2019

PM, COAS discuss overall security situation

Top Story

 
July 30, 2019

aISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Monday. During the meeting, the overall security situation of the country was discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.

