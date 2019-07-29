close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
WAPDA crush PAF to move into semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s most consistent team WAPDA blasted their way into the semi-finals after inflicting a crushing 3-0 defeat on defending champions Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the first quarter-final of the National Football Challenge Cup 2019 at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, Peshawar on Monday.

It was a poor day for the strong PAF who failed to capitalise on a few chances which came their way. Ashfaq Uddin, who hit the double, was the hero for WAPDA as he slotted home in the 32nd and 75th minute. Earlier, Usman Manzoor put WAPDA ahead in the 29th minute.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) defeated Navy 2-1 with both the sides progressing to the quarter-finals. SSGC finished the three-team pool with four points. Navy wrapped up the league stage with three points. PTV was the other team in the group.

It was a tough game with both sides offering solid resistance to each other. SSGC went ahead in the 10th minute through international striker Saadullah. Zakir Lashari doubled their lead in the 19th minute.

The other teams to have reached the quarter-finals are Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), Army, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) and Police.

In the second quarter-final on Tuesday (today), SSGC will face PCAA. On Wednesday (tomorrow), KRL will face Police while Army will meet Navy in the quarter-finals.

