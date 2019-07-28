Peshawar lift All Pakistan kabaddi crown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Peshawar scooped up 1st All Pakistan National Kabaddi (Asian Style) crown beating Faisalabad-Sahiwal 42-19 in a one-sided final at the Rodham Hall on Sunday.
Peshawar edged out Sargodha-DG Khan in the first semi-final 57-54 while Faisalabad-Sahiwal managed to overpower Lahore-Gujranwala in a tense second semi-final 56-54.
Later in the third position playoff, Lahore-Gujranwala easily defeated Sargodha-DG Khan 42-18 to take the bronze.PSB Director General Arif Ibrahim gave away the coveted trophy to Peshawar team.
