Peshawar lift All Pakistan kabaddi crown

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar scooped up 1st All Pakistan National Kabaddi (Asian Style) crown beating Faisalabad-Sahiwal 42-19 in a one-sided final at the Rodham Hall on Sunday.

Peshawar edged out Sargodha-DG Khan in the first semi-final 57-54 while Faisalabad-Sahiwal managed to overpower Lahore-Gujranwala in a tense second semi-final 56-54.

Later in the third position playoff, Lahore-Gujranwala easily defeated Sargodha-DG Khan 42-18 to take the bronze.PSB Director General Arif Ibrahim gave away the coveted trophy to Peshawar team.