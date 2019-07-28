JKA to hold karate event

LAHORE: Japan Karate Association (JKA) to hold karate Balochistan is organising Balochistan versus Punjab Karate Championship on 29th July at Tajai Khan Sports Complex, Quetta.

Prominent players and officials will participate from both provinces. Abdul Khaliq Hazara, advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan for Sports, Culture & Youth Affairs Department will inaugurate the Championship. Qadir Nayel, Member Provincial Assembly will be the Chief Guest of final matches and prize distribution ceremony.

According to organizing Secretary Hussain Ali Changezi preparations are completed and the event will be organized successfully. Members organizing committee includes Abdullah Changezi, Nasrullah, Asghar Hussain Azhdary, Hameed Mehdi, Zaheer Abbas and Fida Muhammad Dummer. Referee, Judges course and training seminar will also held. Punjab team will participate in championships under leadership of Fayyaz Feroze and Ghazanfar Ali.