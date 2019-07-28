Peshawar emerge All-Pakistan Kabaddi champs

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar scooped up first All-Pakistan National Kabaddi (Asian Style) title beating Faisalabad-Sahiwal by 42-19 in one-sided final at the Rodham Hall Sunday.

Peshawar edged out Sargodha-DG Khan in the first semis 57-54 while Faisalabad-Sahiwal managed to overpower Lahore-Gujranwala in tense second semis 56-54.

Later in the third position play off Lahore-Gujranwala easily defeated Sargodha-DG Khan 42-18 to take bronze.

Arif Ibrahim, Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gave away coveted Trophy to Peshawar.