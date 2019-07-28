Peshawar emerge All-Pakistan Kabaddi champs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Peshawar scooped up first All-Pakistan National Kabaddi (Asian Style) title beating Faisalabad-Sahiwal by 42-19 in one-sided final at the Rodham Hall Sunday.
Peshawar edged out Sargodha-DG Khan in the first semis 57-54 while Faisalabad-Sahiwal managed to overpower Lahore-Gujranwala in tense second semis 56-54.
Later in the third position play off Lahore-Gujranwala easily defeated Sargodha-DG Khan 42-18 to take bronze.
Arif Ibrahim, Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gave away coveted Trophy to Peshawar.
