close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 29, 2019

Saudi court postpones hearing of preacher Awdah

World

 
July 29, 2019

DUBAI: A Saudi court on Sunday postponed until December the trial of prominent preacher Salman al-Awdah, who could face the death penalty on terrorism-related charges, his son said.

The public prosecutor requested the maximum penalty for Awdah, a 62-year-old Muslim cleric with a strong social media following, at the last secret hearing in May on charges including “spreading discord and incitement against the ruler”.

“After waiting five hours, they just postponed it until December,” his son Abdullah al-Awdah, who is in the United States, told media of the hearing scheduled for Sunday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World