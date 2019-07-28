Bodies of two POs found in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police on Sunday found bodies of two wanted outlaws near Makanr drain in the limits of Parova Police Station.

Police sources said that unidentified persons had shot dead Rahmanullah and Jamil Khan, residents of Lakki Marwat, and dumped the bullet-riddled bodies near Makar drain.

They said the slain persons were bothers and wanted by the Lakki Marwat police. They were hiding in the jurisdiction of Parova police after the Lakki Marwat police declared them proclaimed offenders. The police started an investigation.