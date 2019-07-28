close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
July 29, 2019

Pakistan raises $500m through Islamic syndicated loan

Top Story

A
Agencies
July 29, 2019

DUBAI: The Government of Pakistan has raised $500 million through an Islamic syndicated loan provided by a consortium of 12 banks, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The loan, coordinated by Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), was 40% oversubscribed. The group of lenders includes Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emirates NBD, Noor Bank, Allied Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Samba Financial Group, Bank of Jordan, Habib Bank Limited and Union De Banques Arabes Et Francaises.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story