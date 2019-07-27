Zardari, Nawaz spent heftyamounts on foreign trips: Ijaz Shah

NANKANA SAHIB: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah Saturday said former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had caused loss of billions of rupees to national exchequer through their foreign trips.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of the inauguration of newly constructed Government Degree College for Girls at Mandi Faizabad, the Interior minister said Zardari executed 134 foreign trips from 2008 to 2013 and spent more than Rs1 billion from the national exchequer.

He said Nawaz made 92 foreign trips from 2013 to 2017 and also spent over Rs 1billion from the national exchequer.

He said Rs 280 million was paid from the national exchequer for the construction of outer wall of residence of Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra.

He said possible educational facilities would be provided to students, saying the college building was an old demand of the locals. The minister said the college building was constructed with Rs 98,000,000.

The minister lauded the efforts of DC Nankana Raja Mansoor Ahmad for taking keen interest in uplift projects. He said the land was provided by philanthropists.

DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Faisal Shahzad and others were also present.

Later, the minister also visited Government Yaqoomia Child Hospital at Mandi Faizabad and inspected the heath facility.