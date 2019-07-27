Meeting approves strategic plans for varsity in RY Khan

LAHORE : The 3rd Syndicate meeting of Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan (KFUEIT-RYK), presided over by Punjab Higher Education Department Minister/ Pro Chancellor of the university Raja Yasar Humayun Sarfraz, was held in the conference room of New Minister’s Block.

According to a handout, various strategic decisions for the sustainable development of the university were made with consensus. While discussing different ideas with the participants of the meeting, the minister said we would witness a positive change in performance of all the universities because all the VCs were appointed on merit through a transparent procedure.

He said now VCs were fully independent to select what was good for their academic institution, there was no political interference as it were in previous regimes.

The minister further said new education policy would put our education system in the right direction. A framework has been established to smoothly shift our system from memorisation to creativity. Educational reforms would enhance cognitive capabilities of our students, he added.

The vice-chancellor presented the progress of the university for the last couple of years and all members applauded the progress made by this newly established university in a very short span of time.

According to the other salient features of the syndicate, it approved the launching of more than 100 programmes that would open new horizon for students of Southern Punjab.

The house appreciated various entrepreneurial initiatives taken by the vice-chancellor KFUEIT to achieve its lofty vision of becoming self-sustainable and minister apprised the house that the likewise approach was being envisioned by the government of Punjab which was likely to be introduced in all over the province.

The syndicate approved the nominations to various statutory bodies of the university, recommended the updated draft of service statutes and approved all the financial matters of the university including annual budget and financial rules of the university.

The syndicate also approved various other agenda items presented before the house.

The syndicate assured the vice chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob its full support to translate his vision into reality.

Other members of the syndicate who attended the meeting were Ch Masood Ahmed (MPA PP-258), Mian Shafi Muhammad (MPA PP-257), Dr Shahid Mehmood (CEO Interactive Group), Brig Syed Shaukat Ali Shah (General Manager FFCL), Engr Pervez Fateh (General Manager FFC), Kashif Farooq (Director PITB), Engr Rehman Maqbool (Member Governing Body PEC), Tariq Hameed Bhatti (Addl Secretary HED), Capt (R) Shahmeer Iqbal (Deputy Secretary Finance), Engr Prof Dr Mohammad Munir Ahmad (Senior Dean), Abdul Samad (Treasurer) and Muhammad Bilal Irshad (Registrar/ Secretary Syndicate).