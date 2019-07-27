close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

Pakistan to miss World Team Squash

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former world champions Pakistan have pulled out of the World Team Squash Championship to be held in Washington from Dec 14-21.

A Pakistan Squash Federation official told ‘The News’ that since there was no realistic chance of even finishing amongst the top ten teams, the PSF has decided not to send the team to the World Team Championship.

“Senior players are not putting in their best efforts. We have invested heavily in recent times on our seniors but they are not giving their best. That is why we have decided to pull out of the event. Instead, we would prefer to invest in our juniors,” a PSF official said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports