Pakistan to miss World Team Squash

ISLAMABAD: Former world champions Pakistan have pulled out of the World Team Squash Championship to be held in Washington from Dec 14-21.

A Pakistan Squash Federation official told ‘The News’ that since there was no realistic chance of even finishing amongst the top ten teams, the PSF has decided not to send the team to the World Team Championship.

“Senior players are not putting in their best efforts. We have invested heavily in recent times on our seniors but they are not giving their best. That is why we have decided to pull out of the event. Instead, we would prefer to invest in our juniors,” a PSF official said.