Pak swimmers perform poorly in Gwangju

KARACHI: Pakistani swimmers extended a pathetic performance in the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships being held in Gwangju, South Korea.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s leading swimmer Bisma Khan finished at the 62nd spot out of 100 swimmers in the 50m freestyle heats.

She clocked 28.05 seconds.

A few days ago, Bisma finished at the 44th spot out of 52 participants in the 100m butterfly with a timing of 1:07.19.

Mishael Ayub also failed to deliver, finishing 80th among 93 swimmers in the 100m freestyle competitions heats with a timing of 1:05.58.

She failed in the 100m breaststroke as well as she ended 52nd out of 55 contestants in the heats with a timing of 1:02.76.

Haseeb Tariq also failed to click, finishing 55th out of 63 contestants in the 100m backstroke heats by clocking 59.71.

He then finished 86th out of 120 swimmers who featured in the 100m freestyle heats by clocking 53.34 timing.