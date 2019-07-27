close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

Pak swimmers perform poorly in Gwangju

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistani swimmers extended a pathetic performance in the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships being held in Gwangju, South Korea.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s leading swimmer Bisma Khan finished at the 62nd spot out of 100 swimmers in the 50m freestyle heats.

She clocked 28.05 seconds.

A few days ago, Bisma finished at the 44th spot out of 52 participants in the 100m butterfly with a timing of 1:07.19.

Mishael Ayub also failed to deliver, finishing 80th among 93 swimmers in the 100m freestyle competitions heats with a timing of 1:05.58.

She failed in the 100m breaststroke as well as she ended 52nd out of 55 contestants in the heats with a timing of 1:02.76.

Haseeb Tariq also failed to click, finishing 55th out of 63 contestants in the 100m backstroke heats by clocking 59.71.

He then finished 86th out of 120 swimmers who featured in the 100m freestyle heats by clocking 53.34 timing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports