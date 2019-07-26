close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
July 27, 2019

Buzdar opens safe city, other projects in Kasur

July 27, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday inaugurated three mega projects worth around Rs1.5 billion and laid the foundation stone of two other schemes amounting to Rs220 million in Kasur. He inaugurated safe city project, Punjab Police Command, Control and Communication Centre and Rescue-1122 emergency service centres in Mustafabad and Khudian areas.

