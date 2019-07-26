Bilawal, Aseefa meet Zardari to wish him on his 64th birthday

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Friday held a meeting with his father former President Asif Ali Zardari at the prison of National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, to wish him on his 64th birthday. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Islamabad from Karachi.

The former president, who is in Rawalpindi NAB custody in fake bank accounts scam, cut the cake of his birthday along with his children. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari spent about an hour with their father at Rawalpindi NAB.

While Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his twitter account wished a happy birthday to former President Asif Ali Zardari tweeting that “Happy Birthday Mard-e-Hur and former president for spending another birthday in prison without being convicted of any crime. Under previous regimes, he spent 12 birthdays in prison without a conviction and was acquitted in all cases 20 years later. I pray for those who perpetuate injustice.”

Meanwhile, Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ former Senator Farhatullah Babar said that Asif Ali Zardari was imprisoned for more than 11 years without any fault and history is repeating itself yet again. Party workers are determined to celebrate his birthday because he is a leader who never bowed before anyone and still remains steadfast for the cause of democracy.

He was speaking to the party workers and media persons at the Central Secretariat, Islamabad. He said that there is no political party in the world which has given so many sacrifices for democracy. “The political victimisation in the garb of accountability is nothing but tyranny,” he said.

Farhatullah Babar said the accountability should have to be done across the board, and all of those who take the salary from the national exchequer either it be a politician, judge or general.

Farhatullah Babar said that Imran Khan called his party workers at the airport and held a jalsa despite ban on public gatherings in Islamabad. “Over 900,000 people have been thrown out of jobs in this government and price hike has made the lives of the people miserable. The PPP rejects economic policies of selected government, he said.

He said the Black Day on 25th July was observed all over the country thus proving that people have rejected this government. “No Confidence Motion against Senate chairman will go through easily on 1st August and once this is successful, then it will pave the way for the next elections in the country,” he said

The spokesman to former President Amir Fida Paracha, Naveed Chaudhry, Sibte Haider Bukhari, Capt (R) Wasif Syed and a large number of local leaders and workers were present on the occasion.