Sat Jul 27, 2019
Imran’s US visit termed a ‘moral breakthrough’

World

SA
Shahzad Ali
July 27, 2019

LUTON: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam has said the US visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was a political and moral breakthrough for Pakistan with particular reference to regaining Kashmir issue.

He was talking to Lord Qurban Hussain of Luton on Thursday at Kashmir House in Islamabad. Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed; Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir; and the representatives of All Parties Hurriyat Conference were also present on the occasion.

They held discussions on the latest situation in occupied Kashmir, Office of the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights’ report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir and US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir.

