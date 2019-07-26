PYO, PSF leaders’ membership suspended

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Friday suspended basic membership of the former senior vice-president of the People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) Hazrat Ali Yousafzai and divisional president of People’s Students Federation (PSF) Faraz Khan after accusing them of carrying out anti-party activities since long.

The action was taken at a meeting presided over by PPP KP chapter President Humayun Khan. The Mardan divisional president Shaukat Khan would investigate the issue for disciplinary action against those involved in the anti-party activities. A press release said the meeting, besides the office-bearers of party provincial chapter, was attended by divisional presidents.

The participants condemned the incident that took place during a recent party meeting in Mardan where the members of the PYO and PSF raised slogans against the party’s provincial office-bearers and sabotaged the meeting. Terming such incidents intolerable and anti-party activities, the participants believed the explanation offered by both the PYO and PSF office-bearers was unsatisfactory. A report on the alleged anti-party activities of both the office-bearers was presented which pointed to the propaganda against the party leaders for the last six months on the social media. The activities were deemed violation of party discipline.

It was also decided to send the report to party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for further action. The participants directed the divisional president Shaukat Khan to hold investigation against those supporting the youth against the party leaders and present a report in the next meeting so that disciplinary action could be taken against all those working against the party.

Those present at the meeting also paid tribute to the party workers in all divisions, particularly from the Peshawar city and district, for participating in the joint opposition meeting to mark black day on July 25.