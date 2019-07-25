Rs 100m Bahawalpur Zoo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bahawalpur: The renovation of Bahawalpur Zoo has been initiated by the Punjab government under the supervision of the deputy commissioner. The project would be completed at a cost of Rs 100m. Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed inaugurated the newly installed signboards in the zoo. The installation of new signboards was completed at a cost of Rs 1.5 million. The wall adjacent to the entry gate of the zoo had also been painted.
