close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 26, 2019

Rs 100m Bahawalpur Zoo

National

A
APP
July 26, 2019

Bahawalpur: The renovation of Bahawalpur Zoo has been initiated by the Punjab government under the supervision of the deputy commissioner. The project would be completed at a cost of Rs 100m. Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed inaugurated the newly installed signboards in the zoo. The installation of new signboards was completed at a cost of Rs 1.5 million. The wall adjacent to the entry gate of the zoo had also been painted.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan