Rs 100m Bahawalpur Zoo

Bahawalpur: The renovation of Bahawalpur Zoo has been initiated by the Punjab government under the supervision of the deputy commissioner. The project would be completed at a cost of Rs 100m. Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed inaugurated the newly installed signboards in the zoo. The installation of new signboards was completed at a cost of Rs 1.5 million. The wall adjacent to the entry gate of the zoo had also been painted.