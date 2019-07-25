PTI lawyers observe Thanksgiving Day in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) here on Thursday observed Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) by cutting a cake as they marked one year of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rule. The programme was arranged at the PHC Barroom. The ILF started the function by cutting a cake.

The ILF leader, Qazi Babar Irshad, said the country in the PTI one year’s rule had achieved historic achievements on the diplomatic and political fronts.

Other ILF officer-bearers including Inam Khan Yousafzai and Saifur Rehman addressed the function and thanked their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan on a successful and historic visit to the United States. The PTI lawyers’ also hailed the US President Donald Trump offers to ‘mediate’ between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute.