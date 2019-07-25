PTI lawyers observe Thanksgiving Day in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) here on Thursday observed Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) by cutting a cake as they marked one year of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rule. The programme was arranged at the PHC Barroom. The ILF started the function by cutting a cake.
The ILF leader, Qazi Babar Irshad, said the country in the PTI one year’s rule had achieved historic achievements on the diplomatic and political fronts.
Other ILF officer-bearers including Inam Khan Yousafzai and Saifur Rehman addressed the function and thanked their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan on a successful and historic visit to the United States. The PTI lawyers’ also hailed the US President Donald Trump offers to ‘mediate’ between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute.
PESHAWAR: The Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) here on Thursday observed Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) by cutting a cake as they marked one year of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rule. The programme was arranged at the PHC Barroom. The ILF started the function by cutting a cake.
The ILF leader, Qazi Babar Irshad, said the country in the PTI one year’s rule had achieved historic achievements on the diplomatic and political fronts.
Other ILF officer-bearers including Inam Khan Yousafzai and Saifur Rehman addressed the function and thanked their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan on a successful and historic visit to the United States. The PTI lawyers’ also hailed the US President Donald Trump offers to ‘mediate’ between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute.