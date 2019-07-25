‘Workforce shortage affecting SBCA operations against illegal constructions’

The shortage of manpower has been hindering the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) from carrying out effective operations against the illegal constructions and unauthorised floors of buildings in the city.

SBCA Director General (DG) Zafar Ahsan said this as he spoke with The News at his office the other day.

He said the lack of workforce at the SBCA was affecting its operations against the unlawful constructions but Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani had assured him that the strength of the SBCA’s employees would be increased so that no illegal constructions were spared.

Ahsan maintained that he had been holding daily meetings with the demolition squad of the authority and was monitoring the squad’s performance. Action would be taken against all the illegal buildings without any discrimination, he said.

The SBCA DG explained that a cell had been established at the authority’s office to hear the complaints of people and builders on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He was of the view that as the population of Karachi had been rapidly increasing, more illegal buildings were being constructed. To deal with the illegal constructions, he said, operations should be carried out with caution in order to avert possible law and order issues.

Ahsan warned the people not to get involved in illegal constructions as they would have to face the consequences.

He said it should be clear to everyone that the drive against the unlawful constructions would not stop.

Rain measures

When asked whether the SBCA had formed any plan in case of rain emergency, he said rain emergency had already been declared at the authority, which was running a centre round the clock to deal with any mishap during the monsoon season.

The SBCA staff had been told to remain alert during rains, he said.

To a question about schools and clinics operating in the residential areas, the SBCA DG said the authority was in contact with the administrations of such schools and clinics to arrive at some solution for the problem. He added that the orders of the Supreme Court had to be implemented in this regard.

When asked how the SBCA resolved the conflicts of double ownership, Ahsan said such conflicts were not the authority’s domain and they were referred to the relevant authority.

He said soon the SBCA would issue the list of dangerous buildings in the city which needed to be vacated.