close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Biannual filing must be clarified

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

KARACHI: Tax practitioners have urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to clarify bi-annual filing of withholding statement.

In a letter sent to FBR chairman on Thursday, the Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) said the withholding statement was to be submitted biannually under Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Act, 2019.

The act was implemented on March 12, 2019, the tax bar said, adding that many taxpayers had already filed their statements for the months of January and February.

The FBR on July 17, 2019 notified rules for implementing the biannual filing of withholding statements. The first biannual filing was due on July 31, 2019.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business