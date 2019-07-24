Pakistan lose against Hong Kong in IC

KARACHI: Pakistan lost another match in the Asia/Oceania International Club Rod Laver Junior Tennis Challenge in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Pakistan lost 0-4, 0-4 in boys’ singles against Hong Kong and 0-4, 0-4 in girls’ singles.

They lost 1-4, 4-5(5) in boys’ doubles and 1-4, 0-4 in girls’ doubles.

Pakistan had lost against Australia and India on the first day.

Pakistan will play against Japan on Thursday (today).

Pakistan have no points after losing three matches.

The team comprises Yahya Ehtisham, Hasheesh Kumar, Varisha Khan, and Versha Das. Khalid Rehmani is the manager and Kamran Ahmed is the coach.

The under-16 teams from Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, and Pakistan are battling for the right to advance to The Worldwide Finals which will be played in La Jolla, California, US, in 2020.