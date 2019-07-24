Senate body takes notice of rise in terrorist attacks in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Wednesday took serious notice of the alarming increase in security lapses and terrorist incident in Dera Ismail Khan during last six months and directed Home Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit detailed report within seven days.

In a notice to the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik directed KP Home Secretary and Inspector General Police to appear before the committee to give briefing on the rising terrorist incidents in Dera Ismail Khan.

He also sought detail of the victims of the terrorist attacks in last six months in Dera Ismail Khan.