Inter-Divisional Kabaddi starts tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: First All Pakistan Inter-Divisional Kabaddi Championship under-20/75kg (Asian style) will start here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from July 26-28.

The event is being organised to prepare junior kabaddi team to participate in the 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championship to be held in Iran from November 1-7.

Divisions to participate in the events are — Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, DG Khan, Bannu and Sukkur.