PPP wins Ghotki bye-polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party candidate Sardar Muhammd Bakhsh Mahar defeated his rival candidate Ahmad Ali Mahar, backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by a convincing margin as per the unofficial result of the bye-election in NA-205, Ghotki-II. The poll exercise was conducted Tuesday for the NA seat, which had fallen vacant, following the death of Ali Muhammad Mahar, who was federal minister in the cabinet. The PPP candidate pocketed 89,359, whereas his rival Ali Mahar could receive 70,848 votes while the turn-out was 48.20 percent.