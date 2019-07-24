CM opens seven Rs152b uplift schemes in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who during one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump successfully shed light on historic sacrifices of Pakistan army for rooting out terrorism.

Talking to the media at local Circuit House here on Wednesday, the CM congratulated Imran Khan on his historic and successful tour of the US where he was given a rousing and historic reception by the Pakistani community in Washington. The address of the PM was listened and applauded by a large number of Pakistanis who attended the historic reception. President Trump Donald was very much impressed by our PM and he offered to mediate in Kashmir Issue, the CM added.

The CM said the government and army are on one page for eradication of terrorism. He said the army is standing with the democratic government and 'we pay tributes to the armed forces for their efforts for maintaining peace in the country'.

The CM and Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar reached Faisalabad to perform earth-breaking ceremony of seven civic development schemes. The chief minister said these development projects to be executed in Faisalabad with a cost Rs 152billion and would be accomplished within shortest possible period. He said the Punjab government has also arranged Rs over 19billion for execution of a water treatment project.

Over the demand of Zafar Dogar, president Faisalabad Press Club, the CM announced a housing colony for Faisalabad journalists. He also assured of resolving problems of local working journalists including their demand for an adequate financial grant for Faisalabad Press Club.

In his speech, Punjab governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar hailed the historic achievements of Prime Minister Imran during his visit to the US and assured that the PTI government would solve problems of trade, industry and common man within a short span of time.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the CM started visiting divisional headquarters in the province of Punjab. During the first leg of his visit, The CM went to Circuit House to lay the foundation stone projects for Faisalabad. Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar jointly laid the foundation stone of eastern wastewater treatment plant project for the city of Faisalabad. This plant would be completed in three years with an amount of Rs 19.33 billion and will be linked with Gogera Branch Canal. They also laid the foundation stone of the project of dualization of a link road from Khurianwala to Sahianwala Interchange which will be completed with the cost of Rs 25.60 crore. On the occasion, foundation stone of new sewerage system scheme, construction of trauma centre and up-gradation of rural health centre to THQ hospital in Dijkot was also laid along with laying the foundation stone of up-gradation of the operation theatres of Allied Hospital's emergency which will be completed with a cost of around Rs 34 crore. The project for the construction of the regional training institute of Population Welfare Department was also launched on the occasion. This regional institute will be completed within an amount of Rs 15 crore to offer the facility of two years diploma to family welfare workers. Earlier, an announcement was made about the provision of the latest equipment to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology with an amount of Rs 39.80 crore. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said divisional visits have been started on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the government is thankful to the people of Faisalabad for their love and affection towards the PTI. He said the water treatment project is a gift for the citizens of Faisalabad. We have already visited this city; proposals of the assembly members will be listened to and problems will be solved, he said. Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that the number of development schemes approved by the CM is unprecedented and assembly members are thankful to him.