Inter-Club Basketball

LAHORE: Don-Bosco Basketball Club is organising the 26th Inter-Club Invitation Basketball Tournament from July 29 to August 8 at Don Bosco School Courts here.

All the leading basketball clubs have been invited to participate in the event. Draws of the tournament will be taken out on July 26.

Matches will be played in two categories i.e. girls and boys. Farhan Sheikh will be the coordinator of the event.