All-Pakistan Kabaddi from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: First All-Pakistan Inter- Divisional Kabaddi Championship under-20/75kg (Asian Style) starts at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad from July 26 to 28.

The event is being organised to prepare junior kabaddi team to participate in the 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championship (Boys) 2019 U-20/75KG to be held from November 1-7 at Iran. Divisions to participate in the events are: Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwal, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, DG Khan, Bannu and Sukkur. Dr. Fahmida Mirza is expected to declare the tournament open on July 26.