Tanveer, Qasim excel as CAS Int’l Open Sailing begins

KARACHI: Toiling against the gusty winds and 15-20 knots at the Arabian Sea Pakistan’s experienced international sailor Mohammad Tanveer was leading the pack of Laser Standard while Qasim Abbas of Pakistan was heading the RS:X fleet on the opening day of the 2nd Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Open Sailing Championships 2019 which got under way here at the PAF Yacht Club on Wednesday.

Thailand’s Master Panna Boonnak was leading the optimist competitions and Malaysia’s Khairunneeta Mohd Afendy was enjoying lead in the Laser Radial (women) event.

On a tough day of the event being held after 11 long years, Tanveer got benefit of the home conditions and led the pack of 17 competitors with three points in three races conducted on the opening day of the four-day affair. His race points were one each. Tanveer has also represented Pakistan in the 2002 Busan Asian Games.

“No doubt it was a tough day but I exploited the home conditions,” Tanveer told ‘The News’ after wrapping-up the day on a high note. “I led the first race quite confidently, was behind in the second but recovered and so did well in the third,” said Tanveer from PAF.

Tanveer was followed by Asri Asman of Malaysia with nine points and Muzammil Hussain of Pakistan with ten points.

Meanwhile international Qasim Abbas of Pakistan had also a superb start when he finished at the top of the RS:X class with four points. He was followed by Pakistan’s Mohammad Sajjad with seven points and Mami Safouan with ten points in three-race stint. There are eight entries in this contest.

Of the seven competitors in this class only one foreigner is there in the shape of Tunisian.

Similarly, Thailand’s Master Panna Boonak carried the day in the optimist class with three points with Malaysian Ummu Nurdania Rozaini trailing second with seven points and Thailand’s Miss Thorfun Boonak struggling at the third spot with ten points.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Abdullah Akram was sailing at the fourth spot with 11 points.

In the Laser Radial (women) Khairunneeta Mohd Afendy of Malaysia was leading with three points with Marium Ihab Mohamed of Egypt trailing second with nine points and Pakistan’s Marium Asad Ali was tottering at the third place with ten points. There are only seven entries in this event.

Marium Ihab Mohamed of Egypt, who is trailing third, was happy with her first day’s effort.

“It was a good day for me, although the heavy wind was an issue,” Marium told ‘The News’.

“Let’s see what happens in the coming days. I have targeted top two positions on the podium,” Marium said. Turkey team’s head Ibrahim Sivrikaya termed the conditions excellent for sailing.

“The wind is excellent, water is superb and it’s a well-organised event,” Ibrahim told this correspondent.

Turkey has fielded only two sailors Yagmur Sivrikaya and Levent Mert Merih in the optimist class.

Meanwhile vice-chairman of the organising committee Abdur Rehman Arshad told this correspondent that in the event sailors from 13 nations including Pakistan are showcasing their talent.

As many as 77 sailors, 41 foreign and 36 from Pakistan, are fighting for the titles in four different classes.

The nations featuring in the event are Thailand Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, China, Australia, Tunisia, Egypt, Bahrain and hosts Pakistan.