FBR appoints new tax commissioners in different cities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appointed five new tax commissioners in different cities on Wednesday. While new appeals and IR commissioners took charge in Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad.

According to notification issued separately by FBR on Wednesday, five new senior officials have taken their new responsibilities in different cities of the country.

According to notification, grade 20 Commissioner IR of Inland Revenue Service Ardashir Saleem Tariq has taken charge of sensitive post of Islamabad FBR Chief Information Technology, while grade 20 IR official Ahmad Kamal has taken charge of Director IR Intelligence and Investigation Lahore. Muhammad Naveed Akhtar, grade 20 official, has been posted as Commissioner IR (Appeals-III).

While grade 20 official Muhammad Tariq Arbab has taken charge of Commissioner IR (Peshawar Zone) Regional Office Peshawar and Abdul Rehman Khilji has taken charge of Additional Commissioner IR Regional Tax Office-II Karachi.