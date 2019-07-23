PHF names Manzoor as chief selector

ISLAMABAD: Olympian Asif Bajwa got a unanimous vote of confidence as the Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary from the PHF congress while Manzoor Junior was appointed as the national selection committee chairman on Tuesday.

The meeting held in Karachi saw secretaries of all four provincial associations supporting Bajwa, who replaces Shahbaz Ahmad Senior.

“I am thankful to the all secretaries, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association President Zahir Shah, for backing my credentials for the secretary’s post. I needed this vote of confidence to officially and legally start working for hockey development in Pakistan,” the 1994 World Cup winning team’s right-out said.

The House also approved Manzoor Junior’s name as chairman of the new selection committee that will include Khalid Hameed, Waseem Feroze and Ayaz Ahmad.

The PHF secretary said the Pakistan teams’ managements would be announced during the course of the National Hockey Championship in progress in Karachi. “We are considering a few names,” he said.

Financial rules were also approved during the session. “These new rules have been finalised under the guidelines of the Auditor General of Pakistan and Pakistan Sports Board,” Bajwa said.

As many as 71 of 90 congress members attended the meeting.

“There are a few districts where elections are yet to be held. A few members are outside the country. A couple of members could not make it due to personal commitments. For the first time, unanimous vote of confidence was received without any delay in the congress meeting.”