Pakistan, UK discuss global, regional security

ISLAMABAD: The fourth round of Pakistan-UK Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation and Disarmament was held here on Tuesday, with the two sides discussing issues relating to global and regional security and stability as well as areas of cooperation and collaboration in multilateral forums.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan’s delegation was led by Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, Director General (Arms Control and Disarmament), while the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office delegation was led by Samantha Job, Director for Defence and International Security.

The talks were held in an open and constructive atmosphere, during which the two sides discussed issues on international arms control and non-proliferation agenda. There was agreement that these talks were valuable and remain an important element of the ongoing engagement between both the countries on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament issues. The two sides agreed to hold the next meeting in London next year.