Wed Jul 24, 2019
FDE changes area education officers

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education, which regulates government schools and colleges in Islamabad, changed some area education officers.

No reason has been cited for the reshuffle.

According to a notification issued by the FDE, AEO Saira Amjad has been transferred from Tranol to Sihala and Dr Ehsan Mehmood from Urban II to Tarnol.

Likewise, Abdul Waheed has been directed to relinquish the temporary duty charge of the AEO Sihala.

Abdul Waheed is the principal of the Islamabad Model School for Boys, 1-9/4. AEO (colleges) Aftab Tariq has been transferred and made the AEO Urban II. Last month, too, the FDE had changed some AEOs.

