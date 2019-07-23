close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
July 24, 2019

Anderson ruled out of Ireland Test with calf injury

July 24, 2019

LONDON: James Anderson has been ruled out of England’s four-day Test against Ireland at Lord’s starting on Wednesday due to a right calf injury. The opening bowler has failed to recover fromthe injury sustained when playing for his county Lancashire against Durham on July 2. “Jimmy will continue to be assessed” ahead of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on August 1, an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said on Tuesday. Chief selector Ed Smith stated when naming the squad last week that England’s record wicket-taker would not be risked ahead of the Ashes series if there were any lingering doubts over his injury. Bowling resources have already been stretched by side strains sustained by Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in the recentWorldCup victory overNewZealand. Anderson, 36, no longer plays One-day International cricket so did not play in the World Cup. The Lancashire swing bowler, with 575 scalps, trails only the spin trio of Sri Lanka’s MuttiahMuralitharan (800wickets), Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619) in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers.—AFP

