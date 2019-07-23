close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
AFP
July 24, 2019

Israel condemns attacks on Saudi guest

World

AFP
July 24, 2019

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israeli government officials on Tuesday condemned Palestinians who hurled abuse and chairs at a Saudi blogger visiting Occupied al-Quds as a guest of the Jewish state.

The Saudi visitor, named by Israeli public radio as Mohammed Saud, was one of six invitees from Arab states brought to Israel by its foreign ministry to give them fresh viewpoints on the country.

Hassan Kabia, an Israeli foreign ministry spokesman, called it "barbaric" behaviour. But he would not identify the visitors, describing them only as "social activists, bloggers and media people."

